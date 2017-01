Pharrell Williams has walked the runway, starred and produced music for a short film by Karl Lagerfeld, so it makes sense he star in an ad campaign for him. Pharrell Williams will be the first man to star in a Chanel handbag ad campaign. Pharrell will join Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevigne and Caroline de Maigret in the new campaign shot by Lagerfeld himself.

