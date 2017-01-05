Soulja Boy v Chris Brown Update

Chris said he was going to fight Soulja Boy and it’s coming to fruition. They’re really capitalizing on this drama.
It's going down in March they both getting prepared for the epic fight of the beginning of the year @chrisbrownofficial VS @souljaboy Tickets will be available shortly…. I will let y'all know the location and specific date soon!!!!! #StayTuned #CeleberityBoxing #AboutBillionsPromotions #Cbreezy #Soulja
In the mean time, while Soulja Boy met with his coach, Floyd Mayweather, he said he hung out with Nia Guzman and Royalty. They’re Chris Brown’s baby’s mother and daughter! This just took things to another level, and Chris had some words for Soulja.
I’ve never been a fan of anything Soulja Boy, but after this, I got my money on Chris!