Soulja Boy v Chris Brown Update

Chris said he was going to fight Soulja Boy and it’s coming to fruition. They’re really capitalizing on this drama.

In the mean time, while Soulja Boy met with his coach, Floyd Mayweather, he said he hung out with Nia Guzman and Royalty. They’re Chris Brown’s baby’s mother and daughter! This just took things to another level, and Chris had some words for Soulja.

IM NOT PLAYING! Krossed da line…… We gone push this fight UP!!! I promise you are regret this for the rest of ya life A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:31am PST

I’ve never been a fan of anything Soulja Boy, but after this, I got my money on Chris!