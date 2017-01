LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: DJ Khaled performs onstage at EpicFest 2016 hosted by L.A. Reid and Epic Records at Sony Studios on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Epic Records)

DJ Khaled is everywhere right now, he’s even helping you prepare your taxes. DJ Khaled plays a personal trainer in the latest TurboTax commercial.

