Bell Biv Devoe Talks “The New Edition Story” Biopic, New Album & Bobby Brown Movie

January 6, 2017 5:55 PM By DJ Meechie

Bell Biv Devoe calls up the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom. Bell Biv Devoe has been hard at work with new music and a album on the way which will release on the last night of the “The New Edition Story” Biopic. The Biopic airs Jan. 24, 25 and 26th on BET. Bell Biv Devoe talk about the making of “The New Edition Story” Biopic which stars Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Algee Smith, Keith Powers, Woody McClain and more. There were rumors that Bobby Brown had any input on the Biopic but Bell Biv Devoe denounced those rumors saying he was involved. “Bobby Is NE For Life Jenny,” Michael Bivins said. Bell also announced that Bobby has a movie on the way himself. Check out the dope interview below.

