Birdman Says ‘The Carter V’ Is “Definitely Coming Out”

In an interview airing today Birdman made it sound like The Carter V could be coming soon. Birdman said that Lil Wayne’s long awaited album is “definitely” coming out. Birdman went on to say, “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”

It sounds like they may have found a way to work things out.

