Stevie J is known for saying and doing outlandish, misogynistic things. He and Joseline lied about being married for TV, but would he lie about his sex life? In the video below, Stevie J claims to have smashed Mariah Carey. If you ignore the reality TV fame, historically speacking, Stevie J was one of the hottest producers in the game and had acces to the biggest stars. Is the idea of him sleeping with Mariah Carey far fetched?