Lupe Fiasco ‘DROGAS Light’ Release Date, Trailer & Tracklist Released

January 6, 2017 8:33 AM By Melissa Lopez

Lupe Fiasco has announced he was retiring a couple times but it doesn’t sound like he is actually going to follow through with the announcement that his ‘DROGAS Light’ will be released on February 10.  The tracklist and a trailer for it have also been released.

Check out both below.

  1. Dopamine Lit (Intro)
  2. NGL (feat. Ty Dolla $Ign)
  3. Promise
  4. Made in the USA (feat. Bianca Sings)
  5. Jump (feat. Gizzle)
  6. City of the Year (feat. Rondo)
  7. High (Interlude) [feat. Simon Sayz]
  8. Tranquillo (feat. Rick Ross & Big K.R.I.T.)
  9. Kill (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Victoria Monet)
  10. Law (feat. Simon Sayz)
  11. Pick Up the Phone
  12. It’s Not Design (feat. Salim)
  13. Wild Child (feat. Jake Torrey)
  14. More Than My Heart (feat. Rxmn & Salim)
