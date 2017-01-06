Lupe Fiasco ‘DROGAS Light’ Release Date, Trailer & Tracklist Released

Lupe Fiasco has announced he was retiring a couple times but it doesn’t sound like he is actually going to follow through with the announcement that his ‘DROGAS Light’ will be released on February 10. The tracklist and a trailer for it have also been released.
Check out both below.
- Dopamine Lit (Intro)
- NGL (feat. Ty Dolla $Ign)
- Promise
- Made in the USA (feat. Bianca Sings)
- Jump (feat. Gizzle)
- City of the Year (feat. Rondo)
- High (Interlude) [feat. Simon Sayz]
- Tranquillo (feat. Rick Ross & Big K.R.I.T.)
- Kill (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Victoria Monet)
- Law (feat. Simon Sayz)
- Pick Up the Phone
- It’s Not Design (feat. Salim)
- Wild Child (feat. Jake Torrey)
- More Than My Heart (feat. Rxmn & Salim)