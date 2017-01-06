Meek Mill Caught Jamming to Drake’s ‘One Dance’

By Amanda Wicks

Of all the songs Meek Mill chose to help him move past his breakup with Nicki Minaj, something from Drake’s catalogue did not seem like an option. And yet.

While partying at a nightclub, Meek was spotted jamming out to Drake’s hit single “One Dance” with his friends. That’s a far cry from his former reaction to the song. In November, Meek flipped out when a DJ played the tune during Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party (via HipHopDX). But it seems two months later, he’s vibing to a different tune.

The two began beefing when Meek claimed Drake used ghostwriters, but according to Beanie Sigel it actually started because of Minaj. Now that she’s out of the picture, does that mean there’s room for these two to forgive and forget?

For his part, Drake told a New Year’s Eve crowd that he was through performing his diss track “Back to Back” live. He penned it after Meek’s claims that Drake used a ghostwriter reached fever pitch, but during his Dec. 31 performance, he said it was time to be gracious and move on.

Meek, as far as appearances go, seems to feel the same.