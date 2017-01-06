Migos Release The Tracklist For ‘Culture’

The Migos are preparing to release their sophomore album ‘Culture’ on January 27. The tracklist has been made available not that it is available for pre-order. ‘Culture’ has 12 tracks with features including Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Dj Khaled. There is also a solo Offset song on there called ‘Saint’.

The next single from the album, ‘T-Shirt’ is due out today.

Check it out.

Migos’ Culture Tracklist

1. “Culture” Feat. DJ Khaled

2. “T-Shirt”

3. “Call Casting”

4. “Bad and Boujee” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

5. “Get Right Witcha”

6. “Big on Big”

7. “What the Price”

8. “Brown Paper Bag”

9. “Deadz” Feat. 2 Chainz

10. “All Ass”

11. “Kelly Price”

12. “Out Yo Way”

