YG Being Sued For Unpaid Royalties

January 6, 2017 6:57 AM By Melissa Lopez

Henry Russell is a poet who claims he is owed royalties for poems used on YG’s ‘My Krazy Life’. Russell claims that YG he wrote poems used in his hit single ‘Who Do You Love?’ and ‘Bicken Back Being Bool’ but was never paid. He says YG promised to share the revenue once it started coming in but despite the success of ‘My Krazy Life’, he has not been paid. According to Russell, he has reached out to YG for compensation but he continues to be denied.

Russell is suing YG, DJ Mustard, Universal Music Grou and 400 Wayz (YG’s publishing company) for copyright infringement and fraud. He is seeking damages plus an injunction to stop YG from selling music that features his work.

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Latest School Closings and Delays
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live