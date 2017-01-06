YG Being Sued For Unpaid Royalties

Henry Russell is a poet who claims he is owed royalties for poems used on YG’s ‘My Krazy Life’. Russell claims that YG he wrote poems used in his hit single ‘Who Do You Love?’ and ‘Bicken Back Being Bool’ but was never paid. He says YG promised to share the revenue once it started coming in but despite the success of ‘My Krazy Life’, he has not been paid. According to Russell, he has reached out to YG for compensation but he continues to be denied.

Russell is suing YG, DJ Mustard, Universal Music Grou and 400 Wayz (YG’s publishing company) for copyright infringement and fraud. He is seeking damages plus an injunction to stop YG from selling music that features his work.

