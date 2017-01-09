Bizzy Bone & Krayzie Bone Interested In Bone Thugs Biopic Directed By Ice Cube

January 9, 2017 9:56 AM By Melissa Lopez

Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone want Ice Cube to direct a Bone Thugs biopic. In a recent interview, the two talked about how they would love for there to be a Bone Thugs biopic and they think the Ice Cube would be the best person to direct it. The two rappers agreed that the ending of Straight Outta Compton, when their mixtape is left on Eazy-E’s hospital bed, is the perfect segway.

Krayzie shared that he has already reached out to Ice Cube about the idea, and he sounds very interested.

