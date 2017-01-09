Childish Gambino Thanks The Migos During His Golden Globe Award Acceptance Speech

Childish Gambino’s hit show ‘Atlanta’ won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy during last night’s Golden Globes. During his acceptance speech he took the time to thank everyone who helped create the show with him, but also he thanked The Migos. The Migos starred in the show at one point, but that’s not why he was thanking them.

Glover said, “I really want to thank the Migos, not for being in the show but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like that’s the best song ever.” He said it with a straight face and continued on to end his speech. Some audience response were seen as he spoke making the classic moment even better.

Watch a clip below.