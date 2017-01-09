Chris Brown Banned For Life After Getting Kicked Out Of New York Gym

January 9, 2017 8:53 AM By Melissa Lopez

Chris Brown and his entourage were playing basketball at a Life Time Athletic gym in New York that ended with all of them being kicked out and banned for life. According to reports, while Chris and his group were playing basketball they also were playing loud music and cursing which gym members complained about. When they were asked to leave Chris went off! He was yelling, cursing and even is said to have spit on his way out.

A representative of the company announced that they have decided to ban Chris and everyone with him for life from their over 100 locations around the country.

