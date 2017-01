Young Thug teased a possible collaboration with The Weeknd. The rapper posted a picture of the two of them with the caption ‘OTW’.

He has recently suggested he has collaborations on the way with 21 Savage, Future and Juelz Santana plus there is a Rich Gang project on the way with Birdman. Thug also hinted that he is going on tour with Drake. Looks like Thug has a big year ahead.