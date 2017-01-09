Martin Shkreli Promised Not To Leak Anything Else From Tha Carter V

Just two days before Christmas, Martin Shkreli shared that he had a copy of Lil Wayne’s unreleased and highly anticipated ‘Tha Carter V’. Shkreli, who also owns Wu-Tang’s ‘The Wu — Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,’ leaked a sample of Wayne’s project on social media just a few weeks ago.

According to reports Lil Wayne’s team reached out to Shkreli to get him not to leak anymore of the music. Shkreli allegedly promised that he would not be leaking anything else.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the release of the project. Birdman and Wayne have been at odds for some time now, but Birdman recently said that the album will “definitely come out.”

