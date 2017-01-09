Martin Shkreli Promised Not To Leak Anything Else From Tha Carter V

January 9, 2017 7:39 AM By Melissa Lopez

Just two days before Christmas, Martin Shkreli shared that he had a copy of Lil Wayne’s unreleased and highly anticipated ‘Tha Carter V’. Shkreli, who also owns Wu-Tang’s ‘The Wu — Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,’ leaked a sample of Wayne’s project on social media just a few weeks ago.

According to reports Lil Wayne’s team reached out to Shkreli to get him not to leak anymore of the music. Shkreli allegedly promised that he would not be leaking anything else.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the release of the project. Birdman and Wayne have been at odds for some time now, but Birdman recently said that the album will “definitely come out.”

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live