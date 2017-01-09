Read T.I.’s Open Letter To President Obama

January 9, 2017 8:34 AM By Melissa Lopez

T.I. is writing a series of open letters for The New York Times to President Obama, Donald Trump and the American people. His first letter is to President Obama. The letter was released on Friday, in it T.I. thanks Obama for what he has done but also shares his concerns for the future.

T.I. says that the purpose of the series is to “try to be a voice for the people who may be thinking of something to say but, for some reason, may not be able to say it or not have the platform to say it.”

Read the full letter here.

