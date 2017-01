The Americanos made up by producers Lex Larson, Louie Rubio and DJ Felli Fel, released the video for ‘In My Foreign.’ The video for the song that features Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, Lil Yachty and Nicky Jam is from the xXx: Return of Xander Cage soundtrack.

The video features clips from the movie and of course foreign cars. Watch below.