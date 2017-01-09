WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Big Sean

January 9, 2017 3:00 PM By DJ Buck
Filed Under: Big Sean

“I Decided” Tour featuring Big Sean is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this April, and we want you to win tickets… BEFORE they go on sale!

Listen to HOT 93.7 all week long for your tickets BEFORE YOU CAN BUY ‘EM to the “I Decided” Tour featuring Big Sean performing all his hits live Friday, April 7th at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford!

Tickets to the “I Decided” Tour go on sale this Friday at 10am at livenation.com, download the Live Nation mobile app or charge by phone!!!

Tune in for your chance to call and win with the Hot Morning Crew and KidFresh all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from DJ Buck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live