Win Tickets To Katt Williams Live at Foxwoods

Katt Williams is coming to Foxwoods this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

On June 2nd, Katt Williams will take the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Legendary stand-up comedian, world-renowned actor, rapper and vanguard in an elite category of professionally-touring comics, KATT WILLIAMS has developed a career seeded with thousands of stage shows in sold-out arenas, a laundry list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. As he approaches his 20th anniversary in the business, the veteran entertainer known for his insightful, often polarizing material gears up to embark on his next tour, Conspiracy Theory, with a renewed sense of self, yet the exact same mode of operation that turned the once emancipated teenager into a household name— comedy on his own terms.

Tickets are on sale now at foxwoods.com, but all this week you can win tickets with the Hot Morning Crew!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew every morning. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!