Donald Glover’s “Bad & Boujee” Shout Out Put Them at #1

January 10, 2017 1:15 PM By Brittany Jay
People were confused when Donald Glover shouted out Migos at the Golden Globes, many celebrities in the audience had no idea who they are, what “Bad and Boujie” is, and why Glover was thanking them.  Glover later explained that he thinks the Migos are the Beetles of this generation.

#donaldglover says #migos are the Beatles of this generation

A photo posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

 

Since this announcement and this video going viral, people everywhere just had to know what he was talking about and because of that, Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” streams increased by 234%.  The song has officially hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.  With that type of momentum, pretty soon they’ll be The Ellen Show!

