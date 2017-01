Tupac memorabilia has been being sold a lot lately, the latest is a handwritten love letter. This particular letter is very explicit and is said to be a response to a letter he received. The letter was written while Tupac was in jail in 1995 for sexual abuse charges.

Tupac talks about “12 positions of lovemaking,” bubble baths and even asking if she had ever been “tied to a bedpost.” The letter is expected to be sold for at least $25,000.

