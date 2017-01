Jamie Foxx took to social media to respond to the reports that he was attacked at an LA restaurant. There is video footage of Foxx at a Los Angeles restaurant getting into an altercation with another customer. According to the reports the other person involved approached Foxx and his group to complain about them being too loud. Things escalated and things got physical.

Foxx took to social media to respond to the reports and the video and “set the record straight.”

Watch what he had to say below.