Looks Like The Kim Kardashian Robbery Was An Inside Job

After 17 suspects were arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian getting robbed in October in Paris, reports are now saying that it may have been an inside job. According to a Parisian newspaper one of the people arrested was identified as a driver for a limousine company the Kardashian’s frequently use and the last person to have driven Kim that night. Police now have 96 hours to find out if the 27-year-old driver passed on information about where she was heading that night, in order to charge him.

