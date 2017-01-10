Mike Tyson & Chris Brown Working On A Soulja Boy Diss Track

January 10, 2017 7:35 AM By Melissa Lopez

Mike Tyson will be training Chris Brown for his upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy. Tyson is also helping Chris with a diss track tentatively called ‘If You Show Up’. Tyson’s verse for the Soulja Boy diss hit social media yesterday and he mentions that fight during the hook. According to reports Chris is supposed to record his part sometime this week. In the meantime, we can enjoy Tyson’s verse. This is getting serious.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live