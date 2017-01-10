Mike Tyson & Chris Brown Working On A Soulja Boy Diss Track

Mike Tyson will be training Chris Brown for his upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy. Tyson is also helping Chris with a diss track tentatively called ‘If You Show Up’. Tyson’s verse for the Soulja Boy diss hit social media yesterday and he mentions that fight during the hook. According to reports Chris is supposed to record his part sometime this week. In the meantime, we can enjoy Tyson’s verse. This is getting serious.