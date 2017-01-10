Travis Scott Leaks New Music Clips

By Annie Reuter

Travis Scott is kicking off 2017 with new music and he’s sharing some of those beats via social media.

On Monday afternoon (January 9), Scott posted several snippets of his new material on Snapchat. The clips show him in the studio smoking while vibing out to his music.

“We’ve been outside, we’ve been outside,” Scott raps. “If you pull up to the crib I’m gon’ slide through.”

Slick beats and Scott’s rhythmic raps make this club-ready banger a song to look out for in 2017. Hear it on Radio.com.

Scott closed 2016 on a high note by dropping the music video for “beibs in the trap” where he and Canadian performer NAV do donuts in a chrome-wrapped Lamborghini around an empty hanger. That wasn’t all, though. In November, he also appeared in the video for Gucci Mane’s “Last Time.”