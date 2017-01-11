50 Cent Wants To Get Kodak Black & Lil Wayne In The Ring

50 Cent is already got the ball rolling on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy boxing match, now he’s looking to set up a match between Kodak Black and Lil Wayne. Kodak Black clearly has a problem with Lil Wayne, although it’s not exactly clear why but he is ready to get in the ring with Wayne.

50 posted a video of Kodak calling out Wayne saying “We finna get in the ring, we finna fight – me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid ass nigga out. And if he whoop me, he the best rapper alive, ya heard me?” 50 said in the caption that he was going to call Lil Wayne about the idea. This fight probably won’t happen, Wayne has said he didn’t even know who Kodak is.