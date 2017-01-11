Allen Iverson Joins Ice Cube’s Basketball League

In December 2016, Ice Cube announced he was starting a 3 on 3 basketball league for ex-NBA players. Ice Cube and his team of investors are looking to make “The Big3” a half-court, summertime league to cities and venues across the country starting June 2017. The plan is for 8 teams tio have 5 players each and have an ex player as a coach and team captain.

“I thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore,” Ice Cube told The Vertical. “A lot of these guys can still play once they retire — just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights. I started to look at three-on-three basketball and wondered, ‘Why isn’t this played on a pro level?’ It’s the most normal form of basketball. And from there it was like, ‘Yo, why don’t we make this happen?’”

So far, Gary Payton, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, Rashard Lewis, and Jason Williams are some of the players committed to play on or coach teams, and Allen Iverson has been added to the list as a coach! I wonder if he’ll be able to stay off the court.