Beyoncé Interviews Solange About Her 3 Year Writing Process

January 11, 2017 9:42 AM By Melissa Lopez

Solange made waves when she released her album ‘A Seat At The Table’ which lead her to a Grammy nomination. The album took her 3 years to write and complete, and it was all worth it. For a new article in Interview Magazine, Solange was interviewed by her big sister Beyoncé.

In the interview, Beyoncé talks to her little sister about their childhood, her 3-year writing process, how nervous Solange was as the release date approached plus they talked about how they admire Master P.

Check out the full interview here.

