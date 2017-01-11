Fetty Wap Sends Alexis Skyy A Cease & Desist Over Sex Tape Leak

A sex tape with Fetty Wap and his e x Alexis Skyy hit the internet and he is not happy about it. Fetty and his team think that Alexis may have had something to do with the leak so he had a cease and desist sent to Alexis and websites posting the clip. Fetty is making it clear he had nothing to do with the leak and he isn’t officially accusing Alexis but he is warning that if he finds out she did leak it he will take legal action.

Alexis is also claiming she had nothing to do with the leak and is also considering legal action.

Details here.