Meek Mill was leaving his mother’s house and took a big fall down the stairs.Meekย had a sense of humor about it sharing it on Instagram with the caption “They spoke a L into existence ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! ๐Ÿ˜‚ SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!!”

