Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See Big Sean

January 12, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean

Big Sean is coming to The Dome at Oakdale this April… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Friday April 7th, “I Decided” Tour featuring Big Sean will hit The Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets go on sale Friday January 13th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM TODAY ONLY (THURSDAY JANUARY 12th), you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password HOT

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10pm tonight, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live