Rick Ross Signs Checkers Restaurant Deal

January 12, 2017 9:24 AM By Melissa Lopez

Rick Ross already owns some Wingstop locations around the country and now he is adding Checkers to that. The rapper shared in a new video Ross talks about his past and explains why he felt it was important to go back to Carol City in Miami and buy into Checkers. The Miami rapper says there are many reasons including “providing jobs, investing back into the community, staying in touch with where you’re from.”

He also talks about being young and how in his community they all knew “Checkers was more affordable,” not to mention as he says “it’s the No. 1 hamburger in the game” and “the No. 1 French fries in the game.”

Watch the video below.

