Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama made her final TV appearance as First Lady last night on Jimmy Fallon. To close out the hour-long episode dedicated to the First Lady, Stevie Wonder hit the stage to serenade her. Mrs. Obama shared that she was a huge Stevie Wonder fan, so it was very fitting that he close out the show.

Wonder started with ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ then told the audience he had changed some of the words as he got into a rendition of isn’t she lovely. Instead of singing ‘My Cherie Amour’ he sang ‘My Michelle Amour’ and ‘You will always be the first lady in our lives.’

Mrs.Obama was visibly emotional as she gave him a hug and thanked him.

Watch below.