Meek Mill is willing to hop in the ring with Drake for $5 million. Since the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy boxing match has become somewhat official, other match ups have been suggested by other rappers and fans. Meek Mill is the latest rapper to join in by saying he is willing to fight Drake for $5 million. In the live stream, Meek went on to ask fans if they would pay $100 to see that. Meek also says they should “let Nicki be the ring girl.”

Would you pay to see this? Watch the stream below.