We Are Living Single!

Queen Latifah was a guest on Watch What Happens Live when she spilled the beans and confirmed that there will be a Living Single Reboot. She was talking about her new show on FOX called STAR when a caller asked the question about bringing back the classic sitcom.

“Funny you should ask.” “We’re actually working on it,” Latifah said. “It’s not there yet but hopefully we can get it happening.”

Check out the clip below.