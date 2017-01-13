- A3 f. MIKExANGEL (produced by Nizzy x Farsi x Deats)
- Mind Fuckin f. MIKExANGEL (produced by @realskmusic x Anthony Snoog Wright)
- I Got The Time (produced by Nizzy x Farsi)
- Gonna Be f. MIKExANGEL (produced by Mogul)
- Find My Love f. Justine Darcenne x MIKExANGEL (produced by Squat Beats x Keyz)
- Make It All f. MIKExANGEL (produced by Mogul)
- Vibrator f. MIKExANGEL x Chisanity x Justine Darcenne (produced by @realskmusic)
- 93 Unleaded f. Dave East (produced by Rex Kudo)
- If It Ain’t Love f. MIKExANGEL (produced by @realskmusic)
- Sho Nuff (produced by Sean Momberger x Lee Major x LVM of Nasty Beat Makers)
- MIKExANGEL – Anxious (Bonus)
Trey Songz announced he would be releasing his next album ‘Tremaine’ sometime this year. He didn’t give an exact time frame for the release but he did release a mixtape ‘Anticipation 3’ to hold fans over.
Check out the 11 track mixtape here