Up Next Podcast: Episode 7 – Back For 2017

January 13, 2017 6:05 PM

Who’s your favorite CT artist? Who’s your favorite Mass artist? Who’s your favorite New York artist? DJ Meechie & G Money da Prince are back for a new year bringing of #UPNEXT featuring emerging artist from the tri-state area, including Dash Flash, Mike Flowz, and more.

Listen to the full podcast now:

This week’s playlist:

1. Dash Flash – Money Growing

2. Legendary Quin – Cruise

3. Future – 2 F’s

4. Craigy F – Turner Field

5. Fhil Brown – Lean From Texas

6. Young CEO – Quarter Billion

7. Perry – Stranger

8. Lorii Woods – Savage

9. Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up

10. ANoyd – Lucky

11. Mylezia – Number One

12. J Delice – Cut Boy

13. Young Gwop – Talk About It

14. ANoyd – Smile For Me

15. Tony Moxberg – What You Want To Do

16. Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt

17. Mike Flowz – Daddy

18. Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights

19. Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings

20. Brodie Fresh – Oh No

