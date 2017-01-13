Up Next Podcast: Episode 7 – Back For 2017

Who’s your favorite CT artist? Who’s your favorite Mass artist? Who’s your favorite New York artist? DJ Meechie & G Money da Prince are back for a new year bringing of #UPNEXT featuring emerging artist from the tri-state area, including Dash Flash, Mike Flowz, and more.
Listen to the full podcast now:
This week’s playlist:
1. Dash Flash – Money Growing
2. Legendary Quin – Cruise
3. Future – 2 F’s
4. Craigy F – Turner Field
5. Fhil Brown – Lean From Texas
6. Young CEO – Quarter Billion
7. Perry – Stranger
8. Lorii Woods – Savage
9. Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up
10. ANoyd – Lucky
11. Mylezia – Number One
12. J Delice – Cut Boy
13. Young Gwop – Talk About It
14. ANoyd – Smile For Me
15. Tony Moxberg – What You Want To Do
16. Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt
17. Mike Flowz – Daddy
18. Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights
19. Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings
20. Brodie Fresh – Oh No