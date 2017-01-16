J. Cole Drops New Song, ‘High for Hours’

January 16, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: J. Cole

By Rahul Lal

J. Cole has a lot on his mind, and he vents a bit in his new song, “High for Hours,” which he surprise-released yesterday (January 15) The song comments on different societal issues ranging from American hypocrisy — he recalls seeing women hi-fiving each other when learning that Osama bin Ladin had been killed. “For real?” he asks. “I thought this was ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill.'” He then transitions to discussing police brutality. He details his conversation with Barack Obama in the second verse, recalling the time he asked the President about the black struggle. “I got the vibe he was sincere and that the brother cared.” He also shared the President’s advice: “Don’t stop fightin’ and don’t stop believin’, you can make the world better before you leave it.”

Just over a month removed from the release of Cole’s fourth studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only, one has to wonder whether this will signal more music to be released in 2017. Rumor has it that J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar have been working in the studio on a highly anticipated collaboration album.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live