Upcoming Micheal Jackson Biopic Stars An Impersonator

January 17, 2017 9:24 AM By Melissa Lopez

Lifetime is producing a Michael Jackson biopic and they have gotten an impersonator to play him. Navi, is a UK-based Michael Jackson impersonator who has performed in over 50 countries, was even invited to Neverland Ranch and got a cosign from Jackson himself. Sky Arts recently canceled their episode of ‘Urban Myths: Elizabeth Michael, and Marlon’ after receiving backlash for the actor playing Jackson.

The upcoming biopic starts filming in February and as of now it’s being called ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.’ The movie will chronicle the last few years of his life as told by his bodyguard Bill Whitfield. Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live