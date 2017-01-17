Upcoming Micheal Jackson Biopic Stars An Impersonator

Lifetime is producing a Michael Jackson biopic and they have gotten an impersonator to play him. Navi, is a UK-based Michael Jackson impersonator who has performed in over 50 countries, was even invited to Neverland Ranch and got a cosign from Jackson himself. Sky Arts recently canceled their episode of ‘Urban Myths: Elizabeth Michael, and Marlon’ after receiving backlash for the actor playing Jackson.
The upcoming biopic starts filming in February and as of now it’s being called ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.’ The movie will chronicle the last few years of his life as told by his bodyguard Bill Whitfield. Details here.