It seems like the release of ‘The Carter V’ may finally be nearing. Birdman recently said that the project “definitely” will be coming out, pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli got his hands on a copy, and now we have a snippet of one the unreleased tracks from the project.

The snippet shared on social media is the song ‘Life of Mr.Carter.’ The clip was shared on tow separate accounts one of them being recent Cash Money signee, Poppy Holden.

Listen to the snippets below.