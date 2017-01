DJ Khaled is getting help from all of his celebrity friends for his next project. His last album was really star-studded and it looks like the next one is going to be packed with even more stars. Khaled has been posting pictures of himself in the studio with some big names including Mariah Carey, Migos, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott. He isn’t giving many details he is definitely getting fans excited about the features.

