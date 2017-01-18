Fiona Apple Releases Anti-Trump Chant ‘Tiny Hands’

By Robyn Collins

Fiona Apple has pulled no punches when it comes to her stance on Donald Trump. Last year the singer shared the not-so-Christmas tune, “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire” and performed it at a Standing Rock benefit.

Now, the artist has a new anti-Trump track that she co-wrote with composer Michael Whalen. The lyrics are simple: “We don’t want your tiny hands/ anywhere near our underpants.”

“Tiny Hands,” was penned for the Women’s March on Washington, which will take place in Washington, D.C. on January 21, the day after Presidential-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. Sister events will take place around the country. Currently there are over 600 marches planned around the globe, with over one million participants registered to walk in solidarity.

Listen to “Tiny Hands: Here: