Watch Waka Flocka Flame Commit Obscene Act with Fan’s Trump Jersey

Maybe there was no toilet paper backstage. January 18, 2017 10:08 AM
By Robyn Collins

Waka Flocka Flame made his feelings about President-elect Donald Trump very clear during a show at the Georgia Theatre on Tuesday night (Jan. 18).

When the rapper spotted a fan in a Donald Trump jersey demanded that the item be passed up to the stage. After the rapper pushed the issue, the fan relented and gave up his shirt.

Waka said he was going to “f— with it, it’s a Trump jersey, right? Throw that s— up here.” Then he dropped his pants and wiped his bare bottom with the jersey.

After the lewd gesture, the rapper threw the soiled piece of clothing on the ground and shouted an obscenity at the future president. Of course, someone in the audience captured it all on video.

