Young Thug Skips ‘Wyclef’ Video Shoot So The Director Made His Own Hilarious Video

Apparently, Young Thug completely missed the shoot for his ‘Wyclef’ video so the director made his own video. The video turned out to be a hilarious explanation of everything that went down that day. According to the video, Thug did eventually show up 10 hrs late but then refused to get out of his car and left. Director Ryan Staake took the footage he shot while waiting for Thugger to show up and even got a small clip of Thug that he got from the rapper.

It’s hard to tell if this was actually part of the plan because the video was posted on the rapper’s official page and the title does say official. Either way it’s a hilarious video. Watch it below.