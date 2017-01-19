Azealia Banks Wants To Perform At The Inauguration

January 19, 2017 7:53 AM By Melissa Lopez

Azealia Banks has previously spoken out about supporting President-elect Donald Trump so it probably isn’t very surprising that she is interested in performing at his inauguration this Friday. Azealia wrote on her Facebook page that seeing the line-up for the inauguration made her “very upset” because this is an “EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style.” She went on to say that she would “love” to perform.

She continued on to say that the line-up is “trash” and express her disappointment with the “lack-luster celebration”. She has since deleted the post where she even had ideas for the celebration.

