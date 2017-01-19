Hot937UpNext: Blax – “Used To This” Freestyle

BLAX follows up his recent single “Nothin” featuring G.R.A.M.Z. with a new freestyle over Future and Drake’s “Used To This.” Lyrically, BLAX holds nothing back. He consistently gives us more reason to become a fan and proof that he should be someone to watch for. His word play is phenomenal with standout lyrics such as: “Out of pocket? You get out of body. Autopilot that automatic go rat-a-tat out the window of that Maserati.”

BLAX holds something that is different and familiar while changing the direction of Hip Hop as we know it.

And when asked about the freestyle, the Milwaukee native simply replied, “I”m just trying to put a nail in the coffin of mumble Rap, man.”

Twitter: @BLAXLIFE