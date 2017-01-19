Omari Hardwick Releases Debut Single ‘Bloodshed’

The star of ‘Power’ is sharing another of his talents and that’s his music. The actor said in an interview with Vibe, that he has often been told that he should rap but he never felt like he was a rapper, he thinks of himself as a poet. He said that he feels like the time is right to share his poetry with the world.

In his single ‘Bloodshed’ the actor talks about some tough subjects as he delivers the words rhythmically and passionately. In the interview, he even says that he cried at the end of the power track.

