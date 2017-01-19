Tyson Beckford Signs Deal For Chippendales Residency

January 19, 2017 7:11 AM By Melissa Lopez

Tyson Beckford has signed a new deal with the Las Vegas male review Chippendales. Beckford had a three week run with the guys 2 years ago and it went so well they have asked him back for 3 months. According to reports, the ticket sales from his last appearance broke records so it only made sense to bring him back.

Last time Beckford joined the guys in some of the strip teases but this time he will have solos and his own his own choreographed dances. The residency starts on March 30 and is expected to last through the summer.

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live