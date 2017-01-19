Tyson Beckford Signs Deal For Chippendales Residency

Tyson Beckford has signed a new deal with the Las Vegas male review Chippendales. Beckford had a three week run with the guys 2 years ago and it went so well they have asked him back for 3 months. According to reports, the ticket sales from his last appearance broke records so it only made sense to bring him back.

Last time Beckford joined the guys in some of the strip teases but this time he will have solos and his own his own choreographed dances. The residency starts on March 30 and is expected to last through the summer.

