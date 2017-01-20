Common Addresses Women’s Health at Gig for Planned Parenthood

By Robyn Collins

Common and the National performed a free pre-inauguration concert at Show Up! Thursday night, (Jan. 19), hosted by Planned Parenthood and All Access at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The show was deemed a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.”

Common addressed police brutality, mass incarceration, women’s health, and reproductive rights during his passionate set.

“As I was thinking about having the honor to perform for Planned Parenthood, I thought about how not only is this about our free choices that women should have to make the choices with what they want to do with their bodies, but women should also be able to have access to healthcare to be able to get what they need,” Common said through applause.

He goes on, “There’s pieces of America that seem unprotected right now, and it just didn’t happen in this election when you think about it.”