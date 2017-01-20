ILoveMakonnen Announces: ‘I’m Gay’

By Hayden Wright

ILoveMakonnen took to Twitter last night to make a big announcement about his personal life: The rapper and singer shared that he is gay. His coming out message combined humor and encouragement to express what he considers “old news.”

“As a fashion icon, I can’t tell you about everybody else’s closet,” the musician wrote. “I can only tell you about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”

“I’m gay. And now I’ve told you about my life, maybe you can go live yours.”

See the tweets here:

And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ —

Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017